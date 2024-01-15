Consolidate achievements in education - Director urges teachers, officers

Vincent Amenuveve Education Jan - 15 - 2024 , 08:04

Teachers and education officers at the Adentan Municipal Education Directorate have been urged to continue to work harder in the coming years despite successes chalked up by the directorate in recent years.

The Municipal Education Director, Gifty Mussey, gave the charge at the directorate’s maiden Thanksgiving Dinner and Awards Night held at the Victory Presbyterian Church at Fafraha near Accra.

The dinner and awards night was organised purposely to celebrate and encourage facilitators and education officers in the municipality to work harder in subsequent years.

Ms Mussey said God had been good because in recent years, He had made the directorate to excel in various aspects of its academic endeavours.

They included inter-school quiz competitions, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results, cultural competitions, best teacher awards and the elevation of about five officers to directors at different municipalities.

Awards

Some distinguished facilitators received a citation in honour of their outstanding performance in their respective circuits.

They are; Ms Rita Adjei from the Bethel Presby Primary and Eric Nii Adjah from the Ogbojo Presby One Basic School all in the Adjiringanor Circuit.

The rest are Sandra Nambu of the Holy Rosemary R/C Primary and Charlotte Drogbefi of Mercy Islamic Junior High School all in the Ashaley Botwe circuit.

In the Adentan Circuit, Wendy Noi of the Adentan Community Kindergarten and Patricia Abbao of New Legon AdMA Model were honoured.

In the Nmai Dzorn Circuit, Mabel Bonsu Abban of the Sowah Din Two Primary and Janet Esi Essel of St Francis Catholic Basic School received citations for their performance.

Special honours

Special recognition was given to the Ghana Teacher Prize winner of the year 2022, Stella Gyimah Larbi, and the second runner-up, Iddi-Amin Fredouse.

The Member of Parliament for Adentan, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Prophet Yaw Annor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Ghost Temple, Fafraha, were among those honoured at the event.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, was also honoured for his special support and contribution to the education sector in the municipality.

A citation was presented to Ms Mussey in honour of her unconditional love and support for facilitators in the municipality.

Some private schools were also recognised for their support to the education directorate over the years.

These schools included the Galaxy International School, Pearl of Africa, Divine International Academy, St Peter’s Mission and Amazing Grace.

Appreciation

In his response, Nii-Noi Adumuah thanked the organisers for the recognition and pledged his continuous support for the directorate.