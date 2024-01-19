Accra Technical University to deepen relations with industry

Emmanuel Bonney Education Jan - 19 - 2024 , 07:56

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has resolved to work towards strengthening and bridging the gap between industry and academia.

This is by involving industry in the development of curriculum to ensure that products from the institution have the skills required by it.

Participation

"We underscore the need to involve industry right from the development of curriculum.

"We also underscore the need of having them to participate in the upbringing of students by offering training, internship opportunities among others," the acting Vice Chancellor of the ATU, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi said during a media interaction last Tuesday.

Part of the process, he said, was to get feedback from industry to further improve and vary the content and curriculum used for the teaching of students.

Again, he said it was important for the media interaction to bring out the novelty and groundbreaking innovations in terms of applied research, which was the solution to societal problems.

Prof. Acakpovi said the university would be increasing its media appearance so that some of the innovations that students and staff had carried out would be made public.

The press

On staff recruitment to replace those who had gone on retirement, he said the institution had been promised clearance to recruit additional staff.

In the meantime, he said the university was relying on some part-time lecturers who were providing support in various courses and industry players.

"We believe that the promises would come through and by the end of this year, we shall recruit additional staff," he emphasised.

Conversion

Commenting on the conversion of polytechnics to universities, Prof. Acakpovi said there was wisdom behind the initiative.

He said the conversion allowed the then polytechnics to develop tailor-made programmes with industry and undertake Bachelor of Technology courses.

Again, he said there was a need for higher certificates on the market as graduates who had Higher National Diploma (HND) and experts in their areas of study were not given due recognition at the workplace.

Meanwhile, the ATU acting vice chancellor said at some of the workplaces, it was those HND graduates who trained people with degrees.

However, he said that the conversion and offering of B-Tech had allowed for the competition of skills on the job market.

Media's role

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Acakpovi said the ATU acknowledged the significant role the media played in informing the public about policies and programmes nationwide, particularly during the ATU’s landmark ceremonies and milestones such as congregations, matriculations, skills and innovations exhibitions, signing of memoranda of understanding among others.

“As an institution, we seek opportunities to enhance these strategic partnerships to strengthen our communication efforts, which are crucial for achieving our core objectives.

In this context, we view you as a key stakeholder in facilitating the dissemination of our policies to the public,” he said.

He said the media’s invaluable contribution had been instrumental in effectively communicating the ATU story.

“I am confident that this fruitful collaboration will endure and flourish in the years ahead.

We eagerly look forward to cultivating an even stronger bond and fostering a meaningful partnership with you,” he said.