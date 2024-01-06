See the new GES code of conduct for Pre-tertiary schools

Emmanuel Bonney Education Jan - 06 - 2024 , 21:53

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reviewed the Code of Conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools in Ghana.

The new code has been sent to all metropolitan, municipal, district Directors of Education as well as managers of education units and heads of schools for immediate implementation.

"It is the expectation of management that the strict adherence to the code of conduct will support the schools to achieve their primary tasks of providing inclusive, quality and relevant education to all Ghanaian children," a circular to all regional directors signed by a Deputy Director General (MS), Stephen Kwaku Owusu, and dated January 4, 2024 said.

