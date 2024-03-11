IWD spotlight: Architect - Ruth Xoladem Ayittey

In celebration of International Women's Day, The Mirror highlight a woman who is achieving successes in careers traditionally dominated by men.

Mrs Ruth Xoladem Ayittey is an architect who balances an over 24-year career with family life. She is currently the Director of Works and Physical Development of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, Volta Region.

She has designed and supervised over 100 buildings including the Greda Estate housing projects in Accra. In an interview last Tuesday, she shared her love for drawing, dancing, God, belief in hard work and humility.

According to Mrs Ayittey, other edifices she had designed included the Grace Presbyterian Church at Westlands, Accra, and the Calvary Baptist Church, Adenta, Accra.

Her achievements include many residences, schools and hostels, among others, across the country and Cote D’iviore. Born to the late Mr Richard Kwami, and a journalist, Mrs Patience Kwami, Mrs Ayittey grew up in Labone, Accra.

She said she was an alumnus of the Achimota Senior High School and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Design from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mrs Ayittey also holds a Master of Science Degree in Construction, a Diploma in Architecture, a Project Management certification and is a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Architects.

Family life and career

Despite overseeing the duties of 297 people in her current job, she also balances this with her family of seven.

“I have been married for 24 years now with six children”, she said.

She explained that it is by the grace of God and the help of her lovely husband, also an architect, Mr Daniel Nii Ayitey Ayittey, that she had managed.

Mrs Ayittey said she and her husband “have a system”.

“Because he is based in Accra and I am in Ho, we maintain communication by setting alarms at different times to remind us to talk to each other. Like every marriage, there have been ups and downs but having a system has been helpful,” she said.

She explained that with both of them being architects and marriage counsellors, they had put their faith in God, understood each other and collaborated on many architectural designs and building projects.

Speaking on work challenges, she said comporting herself always despite some unwarranted sexual advances and some people undermining her authority had been challenging.

Hobbies and future goals

Despite her busy schedules, Mrs Ayittey makes time for relaxation and hobbies with her family.

A major stress reliever for her is dancing, driving through to admire nature, travelling, reading, going to the beach and taking walks.

For her future goals, leaving a good legacy at her department and relaxing more is a must for her.

“I will likely also go back to work for the United Nations’ project management department.

I had a stint with them some years back,” she added.

In her farewell, she advised fellow women to be confident, learn, pray, stay humble, and avoid unnecessarily overworking themselves to prove their worth in careers.

From the Architect: “Ayekoo to all women for the hard work throughout the years.

