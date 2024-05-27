Featured

Unemployed man remanded over alleged theft of fuel dispensers

Gloria Apprey Life May - 27 - 2024 , 09:32

A 50-year-old unemployed man, Kattalist Creegbo Kosi, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing four used fuel dispensers valued at GH¢ 120,000, property of the Fraga Oil Company.

Advertisement

The accused, who was before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour last Tuesday, denied the allegations. He was subsequently detained in police custody to aid investigations. His next court appearance is May 28, this year.

Meanwhile, the court directed the prosecution to make all necessary disclosures (materials that the prosecution intends to use in prosecuting the accused) available to the accused before the next court hearing.

Brief facts

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector (C/Insp) Daniel Ofori-Appiah, informed the court that the complainant, Eric Forson, was a barber, while the accused, Kattalist, was jobless. The prosecution stated that both lived in a residence in Osu in Accra owned by Fraga Oil Company. He added that in 2022, the fuel dispensers belonging to the company were stored in the house under the complainant's care.

According to the prosecutor, in February 2024, one dispenser went missing, and further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly sold three more to scrap dealers for GH¢ 120,000.

C/Insp Ofori-Appiah added that the accused confessed to the theft, claiming he sold them to buy food. He was arrested after an extensive probe and was charged accordingly.