Wiseland Fashion Training Institute offers to train prisoners

The Wiseland Fashion Training Institute in Ho has offered to train inmates at the Ho Female Prison in vocational skills.

This initiative aims to facilitate their re-integration into society after leaving prison. This announcement was made at the maiden graduation ceremony of the school in Ho on May 11, 2024. During the ceremony, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Perfect Aku Fiakwaku, emphasised that TVET was primarily meant to promote transformation and innovation for sustainable development.

"The TVET system produces a globally competitive workforce to fill the skills gap in the job market through quality-oriented, demand-driven, and lifelong learning initiatives to drive the nation’s fortunes positively and create a wide range of career opportunities," she stated.

Mrs Fiakwaku stated that TVET focused on the practical application of skills to prepare trainees to develop their capacities and competence to become effective professionals in their vocations, benefiting not only themselves but also the broader national interest. This, she said, made the institute an asset for progress.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) and Officer-in-Charge of the Ho Female Prison, Mandy Mensah commended the school's offer to train prisoners in various vocations, calling it a noble step that would make the inmates useful to society upon their release.

The founder of the institute, Wisdom Amenyo Adjah, said that the school, which began modestly in 2022 with three trainees, now had an enrolment of 17. "Our dream of creating one of the largest fashion industries in the Volta Region and beyond is gradually becoming a reality," he added.