Two persons remanded over alleged phone robbery

Gloria Apprey Life Mar - 14 - 2024 , 12:13

Two persons who allegedly stole four mobile phones and a sum of GH¢6,000 at Teshie, Accra, have been remanded in police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons, Raymond Adjei and Nicholas Armah Ashitey have been charged with three counts: conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and robbery.

In court on February 27, 2024, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, they pleaded not guilty to all counts and are to reappear on March 11, 2024.

According to the prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey, other accomplices were at large.

Brief facts

Presenting the case before the court, the prosecutor said the accused persons and the complainants, Daniel Tetteh, Margaret Boadu, Goodness Danjuma, Sophia Fremah and Confidence Awoke were residents of Teshie.

She said Adjei was a 23-year- old fisherman while Ashitey was a 29-year-old driver’s mate.

According to the prosecutor, on February 13, 2024, at about 2 p.m., one of the complainants, Tetteh, who was part of the Teshie Night Watchdog Committee met the other complainants and the accused persons in a heated argument.

This argument was said to be over a phone allegedly stolen by one of the accused persons.

Tetteh along with other members of the watchdog committee then managed to resolve the matter and dispersed the group.

However, the prosecutor said at dawn at about 2.30 a.m., Adjei led by his accomplices broke into the residence of Boadu, Danjuma, Fremah and Awoke and beat them mercilessly.

C/Insp Lamptey said Tetteh was also beaten by the accused persons and all the complainants were injured.

The complainants reported the matter to the police and a medical form for treatment was issued.

The accused persons were later apprehended and during investigations, it was discovered that they had stolen the mobile phones of the complainants and the said money.

The prosecutor added that the mobile phones were retrieved from Adjei and Ashitey.

They were therefore put before the court pending further investigations.