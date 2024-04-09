Next article: It has not always been like this

End Time Message Church declares support for anti-LGTBQ bill

Alberto Mario Noretti Life Apr - 09 - 2024 , 13:02

The End Time Message Church in Ho has reaffirmed its stance to firmly resist Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) in the country, saying Ghana belongs to God and not sex perverts.

The Head Pastor of the church, Pastor Innocent Ahiador Atsamegah, said Ghanaians had a unique identity and culture which did not endorse sexual perversion. For that reason, he maintained that Ghanaians must never tolerate such a travesty and insult on their national image for pottage from Western nations.

He, therefore, called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to assent to the Bill passed by Parliament to make LGTBQ illegal. He was speaking at the end of a 21-day fasting session by the congregation, which coincided with the Easter celebration.

“It is our hope and prayer that God who is so rich in mercy will hear our plea and save this country from that wrath which came upon Sodom,” Pastor Atsamegah added. He pointed out that homosexuality was definitely against nature and sought to know which of the two men who got married would get pregnant and give birth.

The head pastor insisted that sex was meant to bring a new life into the world, and was, therefore, an act between a man and woman. He referred to the scriptures and quoted the Book of Isaiah Chapter 10: 1, which said: “Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind.”

Pastor Atsamegah described the bill seeking proper sexual rights among Ghanaians as a clear indication that LGTBQ was wrong and totally unacceptable. He entreated Ghanaians to hold onto their rich moral belief and maintain a joint front against unhealthy foreign and degrading lifestyles which could only bring God’s wrath to the nation.