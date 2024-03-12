Next article: 67th Independence celebration: Extend pride to our education

A voyage through traditions (6)

Nelly Della Mensah Life Mar - 12 - 2024 , 08:34

Maame Bagyina gazed in astonishment at the elderly woman seated before her – Nana Ahum, the oracle of Asetenapa Kro.

She was a petite figure, her complexion was deeply dark, and at 90 years old, she emanated an aura of wisdom.

Her long, white, wispy hair cascaded about freely, never tamed or confined.

While appearing fragile from afar, a closer observation unveiled an unexpected strength about her.

On this particular evening, she sat regally, her posture exuding authority, as she wielded her cane sharply with her gnarled hands.

Her cane was an inseparable companion, and no one dared to lay a finger on it.

Among the villagers, there was a prevailing belief that the cane harboured the spirit of her departed husband.

The impression was created due to the many times she was seen engaging in conversations with it.

“Nana, you are not being specific.

These troubles you talk about…what are they? Where will they come from?

Why is she doomed to face them?

Did we do something wrong?

What about all those sacrifices the gods demanded we make when my son’s wife took seed?

We offered so much to ensure that her path would be clear.

She is supposed to be the chosen one for our family, Nana.

These dangers you talk about; I notice you only talk like this when you are unsure about something. Did we fail…?”

“Ye dii! You ask too many questions!” Nana Ahum shrieked, eyes wide open.

“Do you not know where you are anymore? Shwe, Maame, some mysteries are better left undiscovered.

Yes, you have done all that the gods demanded.

But Onyankopong Himself will steer the path of this child.

You and I are but mortals and must learn not to question too much the ways of the Wise One.”

Bagyina slowly took her gaze off the old woman and fixed it on the cowries that lay a few metres away from her.

Her reprimand made sense.

Only Otweadeampong Nyankopong, with the all-seeing eye, has the power to guarantee the safety of her unborn granddaughter.

She was just disappointed that this was the first time she was unable to get specific answers from Nana Ahum.

All her predictions in the past had been very accurate.

Therefore, she had become a reliable source of information for her and the other villagers.

She stood up abruptly to leave. “Nana, I have heard you.

May the gods forgive me for questioning their wisdom.

I have to rush home now as I did not prepare the evening meal before coming here.

My husband went to run some errands in the village and I am quite sure he is almost home.”

“Okay, my child. Be on your way quickly.

Do not starve your husband”.

Bagyina made her way out of Nana Ahum’s hut.

She was still unsatisfied with the old woman’s answers.

Initially, the oracle had promised that her granddaughter was going to have a smooth sailing life beginning from the very day she would be born.

Now, she was filled with so many uncertainties.

She felt as though the old woman had seen something and was refusing to tell her.

“Bagyina! Wait.”

She had barely made it out of Nana Ahum’s compound when she called out to her.

Thank you.