VIDEO: Watch the BBC's three-part documentary titled "Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua"

GraphicOnline International News Jan - 08 - 2024 , 09:43

A substantial revelation on the purported hidden aspects of the late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua), has ignited a storm on social media.

The British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Africa Eye presented a three-part exposé titled "Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua," spanning over 150 minutes and available on YouTube.

The meticulously divided video unfolds video testimonials from numerous witnesses, primarily former disciples and church workers, who level serious allegations against the deceased prophet. The accusers claim that Prophet TB Joshua allegedly employed manipulation and physical abuse to keep them in his company for extended periods.

Most of these testimonies hail from individuals in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Namibia, and South Africa, recounting spending between 10 to 14 years at the Synagogue under the influence of this alleged manipulation.

The investigative piece also delves into the tragic events of September 12, 2014, involving the collapse of a guest house owned by Joshua, resulting in the death of at least 116 individuals, predominantly foreigners.

The exposé has triggered widespread shock and consternation among netizens, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the serious allegations presented in the documentary.

