Urgent call for repair of Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway

A collective voice of concern has arisen from citizens residing along the Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway, as they highlight the urgent need for repair and rehabilitation of this vital road network.

Led by a group of concerned individuals, their petition calls upon authorities to prioritize the restoration of the deteriorating highway, which serves as a lifeline for commerce and connectivity within the region.

Read the entire petition below;

TIME FOR ACTION: AUTHORITIES MUST PRIORITIZE THE URGENT REPAIR OF

AFLAO DZODZE HO HIGHWAY

Fellow citizens, We stand united in the face of a pressing issue that demands our immediate attention and collective action.



The Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway, a vital lifeline connecting major cities and towns, has deteriorated to an unacceptable state of disrepair, posing grave risks to motorists, hindering economic activities, and impeding the overall well-being of our communities.

As concerned residents, we cannot stand idly by while this critical infrastructure crumbles beneath us. The Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway is not just a stretch of pavement; it is the lifeblood of our region, facilitating trade, tourism, and transportation on a daily basis.

Its deterioration not only endangers lives but also disrupts the flow of goods and services, causing delays, increased costs, and reduced productivity.

We cannot afford to wait any longer for action. That is why we are issuing an urgent call to the relevant authorities to prioritize the repair and rehabilitation of the Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway.



We demand swift assessment, adequate funding, transparent execution, and collaboration with qualified experts and stakeholders to ensure that the repair work is carried out efficiently and effectively.

To the leaders of our nation, we urge you to recognize the urgency of this matter and allocate the necessary resources to address it without delay. The Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway cannot wait for political posturing or bureaucratic red tape. It requires immediate and decisive action to safeguard the safety and prosperity of our communities.

Furthermore, we extend a cautionary message to the major political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress. We expect to hear your plans for the Aflao Dzodze Ho Road. Failure to do so will result in peaceful and nonpartisan protests, dedicated to ensuring the repair of the highway.

We will not rest until our voices are heard, and concrete steps are taken to address this pressing issue. The time for action is now, and together, we will ensure that the Aflao Dzodze Ho Highway is restored to its former glory, serving as a beacon of progress and prosperity for generations to come.

Thank you for your attention, and let us stand together in solidarity as we work towards a brighter future for our beloved region.

Petitioners;

1. Evans Mawunyo Tsikata 0244753004

2. King Nobert Akpablie 0241145874

3. Shalom Gbemu 0242578256

4. Godwin Adzigbli 0242370854

5. Jacob Freeman Ohene 0243579586

6. Hope Nyonyo 0243347245