The Ghana we have versus The Ghana we desire

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata Opinion Mar - 04 - 2024 , 19:33

Ghana, a nation in West Africa, commemorated its 1957 freedom from British colonial rule. It is crucial to compare and contrast the Ghana we have today with the Ghana we desire after 67 years of independence.

It's time to conduct a thorough examination of the advancements made and the ongoing obstacles to accomplishing the desired development goals. Ghana has accomplished important milestones in several areas of its development since gaining independence. Through free and fair elections, the nation successfully made the transition to democratic governance and has experienced peaceful handovers of power. This came following a few military incursions. In the region, Ghana's political stability has been a source of hope.

Ghana's economy has experienced an average of 7% annual growth between 2006 and 2019, driven by oil, cocoa, and gold exports. However, high unemployment, income inequality, and excessive reliance on basic commodities persist. The country has 17 times requested a bailout from the IMF, but achieving inclusive and diverse economic growth remains a challenge. Poor infrastructure, including inadequate transportation networks, unstable power supplies, and limited access to clean water, hinders international competition and reduces productivity. The agricultural sector faces underdevelopment due to low productivity, outdated farming methods, and limited access to financing and technology. The government faces debt and fiscal deficits, limiting its investment in infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. Corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies also hinder economic progress.

To overcome these challenges, Ghana must prioritize infrastructure development, agricultural modernization, and human capital development. Policies supporting accountability, openness, and sound governance are crucial for inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

In Ghana, access to education has greatly improved. The government's implementation of free senior high school education has raised enrolment rates and raised literacy levels. However, due to a lack of funding, shoddy infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified teachers, high-quality education is still an issue. In addition to causing inequality, this difference in educational quality jeopardizes Ghana's chances for long-term development.

The World Bank records that Ghana has made impressive strides toward expanding educational access. Nearly 90% of students enroll in primary school, and gender parity has significantly improved. Furthermore, from 58% in 2000 to 81% in 2017, the literacy rate among Ghanaian youth aged 15-24 has increased. Nonetheless, there are still issues with the educational system, like the approximately 40:1 student-to-teacher ratio, restricted access to technology, and a lack of qualified teachers in rural areas. These problems make it more difficult to provide high-quality education and keep all Ghanaian children from having equal opportunities.

Ghana's healthcare system has come a long way, especially when it comes to life expectancy and infant mortality rates. The implementation of national health insurance has made medical care accessible to a large number of Ghanaians. However, there are still problems, like a deficient infrastructure and a shortage of skilled healthcare personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for healthcare systems to be strengthened to ensure public health.

There is no denying Ghana's tremendous medical advancements. According to the World Health Organization, Ghana's infant mortality rate decreased from 75 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 29 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019. Furthermore, the mean lifespan at birth has experienced a significant increase, going from 54 years in 2000 to 64 years in 2019. Furthermore, since its implementation in 2003, the National Health Insurance Scheme has expanded access to healthcare, with approximately 85% of the population currently covered. However, there are still problems with the financing, the infrastructure of the healthcare system, and the shortage of highly skilled healthcare personnel, which emphasizes the need for continued efforts and investments in the industry.

Infrastructure development in Ghana is still a major challenge. Despite advancements in the building of roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure, there is still a sizable infrastructure deficit. Some infrastructures get very little or no maintenance. In many rural areas, access to clean water, electricity, and efficient transportation systems is still limited. Better infrastructure is essential for ensuring social integration, lowering poverty, and fostering economic expansion.

As per the World Bank, only approximately 80% of Ghanaians possess access to sources of potable water. Furthermore, 47% of rural residents lack access to electricity, which restricts their ability to use contemporary conveniences and hinders their ability to work productively. Limited availability of reasonably priced public transportation options, particularly in rural areas, and inadequate road networks are the hallmarks of Ghana's transportation industry. Because there are no effective transportation systems, this poses difficulties. In an attempt to address these issues and promote inclusive growth, the Ghanaian government has launched several programs, such as the Rural Electrification Project and the Infrastructure-for-Poverty-Eradication Program, to improve infrastructure development and increase access to essential services.

Ghana has to deal with environmental problems such as poor waste disposal, illegal mining known as galamsey, deforestation, and land degradation. The intensification of climate change effects, like changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures, has led to an increase in risks. Reforestation initiatives, renewable energy development, and sustainable land use practices are necessary to sustain environmental sustainability and long-term preservation of Ghana's natural resources.

Huge tracts of forest cover exist in Ghana, but due to illicit mining, logging, and unsustainable farming methods, these forests are rapidly being lost. An estimated 135,000 hectares of forest are lost annually in the nation, resulting in decreased carbon sequestration, biodiversity loss, and soil erosion. To stop deforestation, the government has put in place community-based forest management projects and reforestation programs. Ghana has also made great progress in the development of renewable energy; currently, 10% of its electricity comes from solar and wind power. A significant obstacle still exists, though, in that only 10% of waste is disposed of correctly, endangering public health and contaminating water sources.

Ghana's environmental sustainability depends on improved waste management techniques, greater investment in renewable energy, and sustainable land use practices.

Ghana's democratic government is widely praised, but corruption is still a serious problem. The nation is ranked below the 50th percentile in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index. Resolving corruption is essential for resource efficiency, accountability in government institutions, and sustainable development.

Ghana faces several obstacles in its fight against corruption, in addition to its ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index.

In Ghana, excessive partisanship has grown to be a major problem that is ingrained in the political system. This extreme party loyalty impedes progress and overshadows the interests of the country. Politicians put their party affiliation ahead of the needs of the people, which breeds corruption, a lack of transparency, and a concentration on winning political points at the expense of efficient government. Politicians divide people into opposing groups by continuously manipulating the populace. Regardless of how good or bad a proposal is, Party A consistently disagrees with Party B.

Extreme partisanship exacerbates social unrest and undermines national unity by fostering ethnic and tribal divisions. It also undermines democracy by causing electoral violence and manipulation. Development projects frequently stall or fail as a result, resources are mismanaged, and public services are rendered insufficiently. In Ghana, excessive partisanship is so prevalent that it hinders productive communication and collaboration between opposing parties, which hinders the creation and execution of policies. This results in the neglect or insufficient handling of important issues like infrastructure, economic development, healthcare, and education.

Reflecting on the Ghana we want versus the Ghana we have, it is clear that progress has been made across various sectors. However, significant challenges hinder the realization of Ghana's full potential. Addressing inequality, improving the quality of education and healthcare, enhancing infrastructure development, promoting sustainable development, and tackling corruption are vital for bridging the gap and achieving the desired future. Collaboration between the government, civil society, private sector, and citizens is crucial for creating a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable Ghana. As the country enters its next phase of development, the challenges faced must be seen as opportunities for transformation and growth, leading to the realization of the Ghana we desire. Once more, unless we put an end to the partisanship and adopt a more cooperative and national interest-focused strategy, Ghana's development will suffer.