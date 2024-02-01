Sammy Gyamfi writes on Ghana's 2023 Corruption Perception Index

Sammy Gyamfi Opinion Feb - 01 - 2024 , 13:45

Did you know, that Ghana’s best Corruption Perception Index performance was achieved in the year 2014, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, when the country attained its highest CPI score: a score of 48?

Did you know that Ghana’s worst Corruption Perception Index performance in the last decade, was recorded in the year 2017, under the supervision of the President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia leadership, when Ghana attained its lowest CPI score; a score of 40?

Did you know that John Mahama’s worst Corruption Perception Index performance, was a score of 43, recorded in the year 2016. And that, this score remains Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s best score under the CPI of Transparency International?

It is glaringly clear, from Ghana’s performance under the CPI in the last seven (7) years, that the fight against corruption has been lost by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, who have institutionalised corruption and made it a thriving free for all venture. Never in the history of Ghana has any government enabled, facilitated, promoted and defended corruption like this government has done.

From the BOSTGATE scandal to the PDS scandal, to the PPA Contracts for Sale scandal, to the “Galamsey” fraud scandal, to the Ameri Novation scandal, to the missing excavators scandal, to the missing fertilizers scandal, to the missing oil scandal, to the missing tricycles scandal, to the Sputnik V Vaccine scandal, to the COVID-19 funds “chop chop” scandal, to the Number 12 scandal, to the Appearance Fee scandal, to the Gold Mafia scandal, to the stolen rice scandal, to the latest stinky SML scandal; Jack Toronto and his younger brother and Mentee, have facilitated, perpetrated and promoted corruption, leading to unprecedented financial losses to the state.

Instead of protecting the public purse as they promised in opposition, they have brazenly desecrated the public purse, wasted meager state resources on useless ventures and shielded co-perpetrators of corruption from accountability.

Instead of fighting corruption, they have turned around to fight corruption fighters with the might of the state, leading to the murder of an anti-corruption investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, the unlawful ousting of the former Auditor General, Mr. Yao Domelevo, the resignation of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K Amidu and the oppression of several journalists and critical voices.

Remember, that a vote for Bawumia is a third term vote for Akufo-Addo and his greedy cabal of family and friends.

Don’t let your vote, aid them to escape from accountability. Rather let your vote, aid the state to hold them accountable.

A vote for John Dramani Mahama (The Nation Builder) is the only way, we can hold these crooks accountable for the several crimes they have committed against our beloved nation.

The writer is the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)