Government Performance Tracker to be unveiled tomorrow

Daily Graphic Opinion Apr - 09 - 2024 , 10:27

A performance tracker, intended to promote transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country, will be launched tomorrow (April 10), at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The tracker to be launched by the government is designed to help address concerns and provide accurate and reliable information about project presentations, especially the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

It is an essential resource for tracking the progress of the government since 2017 and it will reflect the government's commitment to transparency, accountability and the well-being of citizens.

Also, it will serve as a solid mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, building trust and confidence among citizens.

Announcement

In this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on February 27, President Akufo-Addo announced that the tracker would be launched this year, and it was intended to help address long-standing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that was the government’s efforts at upholding standards and delivering tangible results to the people.

Website

Already, a website has been designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the government of Ghana under President Akufo-Addo.

It catalogues the achievement records from 30 ministries and has been organised to show projects undertaken by the government; as well as data on the outcome, impact and beneficiaries of government interventions, enabling users to assess the effectiveness of these interventions.