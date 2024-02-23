Next article: Criminal justice: How much punishment is enough?

Vision of 24-hour transport, economic policy

President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour economy policy has the potential to bring about significant transformation for Ghana.

However, for this vision to become a reality, it must be accompanied by a 24-hour public transport policy.

Implementing a 24-hour public transport policy will revolutionise Ghana's public transportation system, enabling it to cater to the needs of a vibrant 24-hour economy.

This move will represent a significant step towards aligning our transportation infrastructure with the requirements of a modern economy.

It's not only about extending operating hours; it's also about creating an environment where businesses can prosper, workers can access opportunities and communities can thrive around the clock, strengthening the vision of a 24-hour economy.

The public transport system will be operational 24/7 to ensure that workers, entrepreneurs, and citizens have access to reliable transportation anytime, thereby promoting increased productivity and economic activity to meet the demands of a 24-hour economy.

Ghana is committed to sustainability and therefore the public transport system should prioritise using clean energy sources such as electric buses and trains to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier environment.

Investment in pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and bicycle lanes will encourage alternative and eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The public transportation system should be accessible to all individuals, including older people and those with disabilities.

The infrastructure must comply with universal accessibility standards.

Affordability should be a cornerstone of the enhanced public transport policy in a 24-hour economy.

The transformed public transport system will propel Ghana into a nation that caters to the needs of its citizens and will influence the prosperity and well-being of generations to come.

Transforming Ghana's informal and inefficient public transport system into an enhanced and efficient one that supports a 24-hour economy requires a comprehensive and well-planned approach.

There are a few strategies that Ghana can consider in transforming the existing public transport:

Formalisation/regulation

Encourage the formalisation of informal transport services by providing incentives and support for operators to join regulated systems.

Formalisation and regulation involve creating cooperative structures and offering financial incentives and training to enhance professionalism.

This initiative seeks to introduce transparent regulatory frameworks that ensure safety, reliability and operational standards and draw inspiration from successful examples observed in other countries worldwide.

Investment/mass transit systems

Invest in developing reliable mass transit systems such as buses and commuter trains.

These systems should cover key routes and operate on fixed schedules, providing a more organised and efficient alternative to informal transport.

Investment in mass transit systems holds immense potential to transform Ghana's transportation landscape, offering a reliable, organised and efficient alternative to informal transport.

By covering key routes, adhering to fixed schedules, and prioritising affordability, accessibility, and sustainability, these systems will contribute significantly to the nation's 24-hour economic development, environmental preservation and social progress.

Infrastructure development

Upgrade and expand transportation infrastructure, including roads, bus stops and terminals.

A well-designed infrastructure can facilitate smoother traffic flow and make public transport more accessible and attractive to commuters.

Investing in well-designed roads, bus stops and terminals can enhance connectivity, improve safety and promote the use of public transport, ultimately contributing to the overall prosperity and development of the nation through the 24-hour economy.

Develop an integrated and multi-modal transport system that seamlessly connects various modes of transport, including buses, trains and possibly alternative modes such as bicycles or e-scooters.

By seamlessly connecting various modes of transport, we empower commuters with flexibility, convenience, and sustainability while optimising the use of resources and promoting social inclusivity.

Together, let us embark on this journey towards a brighter, more connected future for Ghana in the drive for a 24-hour economy.

Regulatory reforms

Implement and enforce clear regulations for public transport operators, ensuring compliance with safety standards, fair pricing and service quality.

Transparent and consistent rules will create a more organised and accountable transport system. Implementing and enforcing clear regulations for public transport operators in Ghana are essential steps towards building a safer, fairer and more responsible transportation system.

By prioritising safety, fairness and service quality, we create a transportation environment that meets the needs of commuters, supports a 24-hour economy and enhances the overall well-being of our society.

Technology adoption

Integrate technology solutions to enhance efficiency and user experience.

Integrated technology may include implementing intelligent ticketing systems, real-time tracking and mobile apps for route information and payment.

Technology can streamline operations and improve the overall reliability of the system.

Adopting technology solutions in transportation represents a transformative opportunity to enhance efficiency, reliability and user experience in Ghana's transportation system.

By embracing smart ticketing systems, real-time tracking, mobile apps, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making, we can create a more connected, convenient and sustainable transportation ecosystem that meets the needs of commuters and promotes the 24-hour economy policy and social development.

Public Private Partnerships

President Mahama’s 24-hour economy should foster partnerships between the public and private sectors to leverage both strengths.

Private companies can bring innovation, investment, and operational expertise to the public transport sector, contributing to its modernisation.

Through strategic collaboration, these partnerships drive innovation, investment, and operational improvements that enhance the accessibility, affordability and sustainability of public transportation services for all citizens in a 24-hour economy.

Capacity building

Provide training programmes for public transport operators to enhance their customer service, safety and operational efficiency skills.

Capacity building can contribute to a more professional and customer-centric transport workforce in a 24-hour economy.

Involve local communities in the planning and decision-making processes.

Understanding different communities' specific needs and preferences will help tailor public transport services to meet the demands of a 24-hour economy.

President Mahama’s 24-hour economy should implement a phased approach to gradually phase out inefficient and informal modes of transport.

Gradual phasing out could involve setting timelines for decommissioning certain types of vehicles or routes while simultaneously introducing and expanding more efficient alternatives.

Conduct public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the benefits of the enhanced public transport system.

Highlighting the advantages, such as improved safety, reliability and reduced congestion can help build public support for the transformation.

Commitment, policy support

The 24-hour economy should ensure strong government commitment to the transformation process by developing and implementing supportive policies.

A strong government commitment includes providing financial support, creating regulatory frameworks and establishing a conducive environment for the growth of a modernised public transport system.

Continuous monitoring, evaluation

Establish mechanisms for ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the transformed public transport system.

Regular assessments will allow authorities to identify challenges, gather feedback and make the necessary adjustments to ensure the sustained success of the enhanced system for the 24-hour economy.

Implementing these strategies will require collaboration between various stakeholders, including government agencies, private operators and the public.

A phased and well-managed approach will help ensure a smooth transition from the current informal and inefficient system to an enhanced public transport system that aligns with the goals of a 24-hour economy.

The writer is a Consultant.