Founders' Day significance

Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah Opinion Mar - 11 - 2024 , 07:01

The 97th Achimota School Founders’ Day Celebration took place over the last weekend.

It was the occasion to remember the troika of Aggrey, Fraser and Guggisberg and to remind themselves of the school’s lofty vision and recalibrate for the future.

Achimota has always been a hotbed of contested ideas on education and character-building for a more equitable and progressive society.

Beginning around 100 years ago, colonialists and anti-colonialists, and people of different ethnicities worked together to educate boys and girls in a boarding school system on the same compound to use their heads, hearts and hands in service and lead their communities into a brighter future.

The Achimota project's success is engraved in the story of several nations and institutions worldwide.

Founders' Day also celebrates the tremendous achievements of the school's products in all fields: science and technology, creative arts, engineering, diplomacy, sports, law, architecture and medicine, to inspire the younger generation to strive for higher heights.

Celebration

Notably, this year's celebration began with an art exhibition on the eve of the Ghana Heritage Month at the BAN 2 Art Gallery, Community 3, Tema.

Dubbed “AKORAart”, the exhibition ran from February 29-March 5, 2024.

Organised by the 1974 Year Group, the Golden Jubilee celebrants dedicated the event to Akora Seth Dei, a relentless and visionary artist.

It highlighted the remarkable contributions of Akora artists like Ato Delaquis, Theodocia Okoh, Oku Ampofo, Bentil, Anne Blankson-Heman, Ofei-Nyako, Harry Agyeman and Eric Don-Arthur.

It focused on the works of maestro Amon Kotei, the designer of Ghana's coat of arms.

The customary torchlight procession and bonfire happened last Friday evening. In the hands of hundreds of energetic participants, the blazingly amazing ocean of torchlights surfed through designated streets amidst spectacular brass-band music up to the bonfire site.

An enchanting musical medley from the seventies, eighties and nineties blasted to the taste of the golden, ruby, and silver jubilee celebrants who organised the Founders’ Day celebration.

Obrafo’s entrée was more than the icing on the cake, sustaining the revelry beyond midnight.

With participants from all year groups, the bonfire site gathering defied all generational inhibitions amidst a cocktail of elevated emotions, keeping the night young, almost forever.

The 1999 Year Group raised the bar beyond expectation.

The Saturday morning Cadet Parade, after the energy-burning bonfire night, speaks to a specific perspective on discipline, formality, and orderliness, which have been part of the Achimota character-building dimension of the School from the onset.

The 1974 and 1984 Year Groups took it further with the generous provision of entirely new military apparel the cadets donned for the parade.

The high point of the revelry was Saturday afternoon's durbar, which showcased an array of rich cultural dance and musical forms from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

This year, the Ga, Fante, Twi, Ewe and Dagomba performances captivated the audience with delightfully choreographed dance forms and music in costumes ranging from simple wrappers to elaborately woven and colourful and regal kente cloth.

Heritage month

The recent institutionalisation of March as the Ghana Heritage Month gives a new flavour to the one-stop-shop of cultural extravaganza from diverse ethnic backgrounds during the durbar.

Additionally, it could serve as a powerful barometer for the nation's cultural development.

The Sunday morning thanksgiving service was the occasion for expressing profound gratitude to their alma mater, the society and the omnipresent God.

After that, the anniversary celebrants and their guests shared the gaieties' of feasting, drinking, and dining without the faintest sermon about moderation, as the seniors knew what was good for them.

Some celebrated homecoming, while others enjoyed a maiden mirthful reunion since they left School - the Outlaws Hills - some fifty years ago.

Theme, leadership

This year's Founders' Day theme - Nurturing the Present, Restoring the Legacy - captures the concerns of the times, a period of existential angst and uncertainties for the human species.

It challenges all to examine the past, present and future concurrently, beginning with an appreciation of the current realities, including the fast-changing social, economic, political, and technological context.

Significantly, Dr Adrian Nii Odoi Oddoye's brilliantly delivered keynote address highlighted the need for academic excellence and public spiritedness as critical dimensions of effort to restore the legacy.

It also recalled the values of harmony and cooperation underpinning the School's motto and drew attention to a global reality in which the quest for peace and harmony is paramount.

That all may be one is a resounding cry to blacks and whites, all ethnic groups, Christians, Moslems, and Rastafarians, among others, making room for harnessing values and beauty in diversity. It highlighted Aggrey's contributions and enduring significance, stimulating an interest in exploring further this illustrious son of Africa.

Undoubtedly, Motown – a sobriquet acquired some 50 years ago - is a veritable melting pot where all may be one.

The true ethos of Achimota is to offer leadership, even if it means rebellious leadership, as Akora Ambassador Kwasi Quartey once suggested.

Again, the younger generations' restiveness and disquiet compel society and the school to search for the truth.

Akora Ayi Kwei Armah's poignant or even polemical words should warn and guide the school, and indeed all schools: "True, I used to see a lot of hope.

I saw men tear down the veils behind which the truth had been hidden.

But then the same men, when they have power in their hands at last, began to find the veils useful.

They made many more.

Life has not changed.

Only some people have been growing, becoming different, that is all.

After a youth spent fighting the white man, why should not the president discover as he grows older that his real desire has been to be like the white governor himself, to live above all the blackness in the big old slave castle?"

As the school begins to recalibrate for the future, many quickly observe that one of Ayi Kwei's novels has yet to be translated into one Ghanaian language.

Achebe's seminal novel, Things Fall Apart, has not been either.

Meanwhile, the latter has been translated into over 50 languages and is often used worldwide in literature, world history, and African Studies courses.

These reflections are a solemn reminder of the original and enduring vision of providing leadership in all facets of life, a significant observation for all Schools concerned with social relevance.

Again, as Achimota readies itself to celebrate its centenary, where change is necessary, it may restore the legacy by positioning the School to produce the leadership for what is progressive, essential and desirable.

Towards that end, Bertrand Russel may guide the School and teach children to think, making them readers and thinkers of significant thoughts from the beginning.

Dewey's philosophy of education also comes in handy as it highlights the fact that students learn by doing and likens the classroom to a small democracy in which each student participates in making decisions about what and how to learn.

Throwing authoritarianism out of the school window while upholding disciplinary standards and academic excellence is the way, albeit challenging, but doable.

Above all, the School must take note of the Freirean guidance that all education either supports and maintains the status quo or helps critique and change reality.

Achimota, and indeed all Schools, could use the occasion of the Founders Day celebration to breathe renewed life into its vision by equipping the next generation with infinite tools for rebirthing its parent society and perhaps even the world.



Fading glory

Admittedly, many acknowledge with dismay the fading glory of the School regarding leadership in recent decades.

However, the 1974, 1984, and 1999 Year Groups who organised the various events believe that Achimota will rise again, in its own time and pace, as it draws the appropriate lessons in the run-up to its Centenary.



The writer is currently a Labour Consultant/Life Coach.

