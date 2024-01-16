Assessing fate of free shs in 2024 general election

Kwabena Adu Koranteng Opinion Jan - 16 - 2024 , 09:57

There is no doubt the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme being implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government would be a key issue for consideration in the 2024 general election.

The formulation and propagation of the FSHS concept in the 2008 electioneering generated a lot of controversies, with the NDC claiming that it was not possible to be successfully implemented while the NPP assured the nation that it was possible and feasible.

The controversies and the arguments emerged once again in the 2012 general election but the NDC managed to win the elections with the promise to initiate and implement its own progressive FSHS which never materialised.

Trust

That compelled the electorates to put their trust in candidate Akufo-Addo and test his pulse regarding his version of the Free Senior High School and whether he could fulfil his promise.

The FSHS promised did the magic and the NPP won the 2020 general election with about 1.2 million votes.

The implementation of the programme began earnestly in 2017, benefitting over four hundred thousand students in that year alone.

These students wouldn’t have been in school at all if the policy had not been implemented.

It really brought joy and relief to parents whose children had benefitted from the programme.

The fact is that these parents didn’t pay anything for their children since the policy or programme took care of all items and fees



Implementation

The successful implementation of the FSHS did the magic again for the NPP in the 2020 general election and the NPP government and President Akufo-Addo. President Akufo Addo were massively endorsed by the electorate, thus, having another four-year term to continue with the successful implementation of the FSHS programme.

Once again, it’s an election year.

However, President Akufo-Addo will not be contesting since he has fully exhausted his constitutionally mandated two terms.

He has been replaced by his indefatigable Vice President, also known as digital Bawumia, as the new flagbearer of the ruling NPP.

Interestingly, the issue of Free SHS persists and the NDC have started its campaign again as regards the decision of the flagbearer, John Mahama, to review the programme, since according to him, it’s fraught with some challenges.

The flagbearer of the NDC announced a review of the Free Senior High School Policy (Free SHS) within the first 100 days of taking office if elected in the 2024 general election.

“Within the first 100 days in government, we will convene a stakeholder summit that brings together educationists, experts,

teachers, parents, students and opinion leaders to deliberate on how to improve the implementation of the Free SHS system and also improve the quality of our basic education,” Mr Mahama said.

His comments were rebuffed by Ghana’s indefatigable Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who said the Free SHS policy or programme does not need a review but improvements.

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum firmly rejected calls for the review of the Free SHS policy during an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

While acknowledging that the policy has faced criticism, Dr Adutwum emphasised that it requires improvements in specific areas rather than a complete review.

Addressing questions regarding the potential review of the Free SHS programme, Education Minister Adutwum stated that the policy, in its current form, does not necessitate a review but rather targeted improvements.

He highlighted the need to focus on training teachers to ensure they are well-prepared for effective teaching, ultimately leading to better learning outcomes.

“Anything that you do, there will be areas that need improvements. [On] improvements, we can look to train teachers and make sure that teachers are well prepared to teach for better learning outcomes.”

When questioned about the possibility of parents paying for boarding while day education remains free, Dr Adutwum firmly responded in the negative, stating, “No…We just have to improve the learning outcomes and ensure that the investment is worth the while of Ghanaians so that they know that their taxes are being used to their benefit and we are bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.”

Towards the 2020 general election, President Akufo-Addo expressed shock and dismay at claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that he (Mahama) started the Free SHS.

False claims

He said such false claims by the NDC flagbearer were a clear indication that the NDC campaign was collapsing in confusion.

"When I promised to bring Free SHS, he said it was not possible; that I was lying to Ghanaians for their votes and that it was going to take over two decades before Ghana could implement such a policy," he stated.

Addressing drivers and market women at the Odorkor Trotro Station in Accra, he said former President Mahama, before 2016, told Ghanaians that even if he had GH¢2 billion, he would not spend it on free SHS, but use it on something better.

The President said it was shocking that the very person who said it was not possible would turn around to claim that he brought the free SHS.

He said it was insensitive on the part of the former president to resort to lies and deceit as campaign tools and strategies.