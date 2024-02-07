Happy Chinese New Year 2024 programme on air across Africa

GraphicOnline TV/Radio Feb - 07 - 2024 , 13:30

The project of Happy Chinese New Year 2024 is being held for a whole month from February 5 to March 6, 2024, on StarTimes TVs and StarTimes ON App.

During the month, viewers in many African countries can watch Chinese New Year-related programs on ST Sino Drama, ST Guide E, ST Guide F, ST Chinese Homeland and ST Kungfu. Viewers can also watch live and playback broadcasts online via the StarTimes ON App.



The monthly project, highlighting China's unique cultural heritages, will showcase the Chinese New Year customs and Chinese food, beautiful scenery and unique culture.

During the Chinese New Year, African viewers either in front of big TV screens or small cellphone screens will be able to join the Chinese people in the celebrations and share its culture and experience the harmony and beauty of the festival.

As an annual brand event to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the one-month broadcasting project of Happy Chinese New Year has become an important platform for people of Africa to share Chinese culture.

Since 2021, the event has been held in Africa for four consecutive years aimed to promote the traditions of Chinese New Year, and has continued to diversify its content for African audiences so that they can better understand China and Chinese New Year.

Over the past four years, over 50 programs with more than 20,000 minutes combined in time slots have been broadcast, covering all 16 million digital TV subscribers, and delivering several well-produced programs that showcase the latest developments of China's art as well as its cultural exchanges with other countries.

These programs have been recognized by an increasing number of African people, and have deepened the friendship and mutual understanding between them and the Chinese people.