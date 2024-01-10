YFM moves to Legon City Mall

Jan - 10 - 2024

Accra-based Y107.9FM has announced its relocation to a new studio inside the Legon City Mall.

This move marks a new chapter for the popular radio station and reflects its commitment to growth, innovation, and providing the best experience for its huge audience.

The decision to relocate was driven by a desire to provide enhanced facilities and a collaborative working environment for the team, guests, and content creators.

The new studio, aptly named “The Hit Factory,” is equipped with cutting-edge technology and features a sleek design that fosters creativity and productivity.

“We are excited to announce our move to Legon City Mall,” said Timothy Karikari Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), “This new space represents a significant investment in our future and will allow us to continue delivering the high-quality entertainment that our listeners expect.”

He said the new location offered several benefits for the brand and its audience.

YFM is confident that the move to Legon City Mall will help it to further solidify its position as the nation's best platform for persons between the ages of 15 to 45 years with a spillover to those who are older but young at heart.

The station’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment for its young audience remains unchanged, and YFM is excited to see what the future holds at its new home.