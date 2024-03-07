Mass for late Kwabena Kwakye slated for March 9

Graphic Online TV/Radio Mar - 07 - 2024 , 10:41

A twelve-hour mass requiem in remembrance of the late broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, is scheduled for this Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the forecourt of Oman FM, Madina Zongo Junction.

The event, which is part of the activities earmarked for the one-week observation of the late Wofa K. K., as Kwabena Kwakye was affectionately called, will celebrate the broadcaster for his impact on the Ghanaian media landscape.

The mass service, titled "Harmony In Remembrance of a Broadcast Legend - The Life and Legacies of Wofa K. K," will run from 7 am to 7 pm at the forecourt of Oman FM, where the late broadcast journalist worked until his untimely death. He served as the Director of Radio at Oman FM, a subsidiary of Kencity Media Limited.

Born on October 18, 1970, Wofa K. K.'s leadership significantly influenced the operational activities of multiple radio stations in the country. His professional journey encompassed various roles and responsibilities, including Head of the Political Desk at Multimedia and News Editor at Adom FM. His tenure as the Vice Dean of the Presidential Press Corps reflected his commitment to excellence in media and journalism.

The late Wofa K. K. was married and blessed with four children.

Key personalities expected to attend the occasion include Dr. Boadi Nyamekye and Dr. Joyce Aryee. The Harmonious Chorale, along with musicians such as the Tagoe Sisters, Joe Beechem, and Uncle Ato, are also slated to grace the event.