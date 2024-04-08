Yellowstone 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in Kansas

Next article: Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on

A US actor has been found dead after being named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, was found in Kansas.

He was reported missing by his family earlier this week after he missed an appointment with his agent.

The 27-year-old's body was discovered on Friday after local police were dispatched to examine an unoccupied vehicle.

The sheriff's office in Johnson County announced the news in a statement shared on social media and said an investigation was ongoing.

The Lawrence Kansas police department (LKPD) said they were providing a supporting role in the case and assisting the family.

On Tuesday, the LKPD identified the 1923 actor as a suspect in a domestic violence case in which they said they had "probable cause for his arrest".

A statement said: "Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

"The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway.

"This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim."

Posting on Instagram, actor Moses Brings Plenty, 54, confirmed the death of his nephew by sharing a statement from his brother, Joe, Cole's father.

"I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us," the statement reads.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward."

Tributes to the actor have been pouring in since the news broke, including from Yellowstone stars.

Hassie Harrison, who portrays Laramie in the drama series, wrote on Instagram: "Oh, Mo. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your whole family."

Wendy Moniz, who acts as Governor Lynelle Perry, wrote: "Mo I'm so saddened to learn this…sending you & your family love."

Those outside the acting world were also expressing their shock and sadness.

Writing on social media, the artist Mark Maggiori said of Cole: "I loved him. May his journey to the other world be a good one. We will visit him later on... much love."

Moses Brings Plenty had previously shared a missing poster on his Instagram in the hope of raising awareness about his nephew.

His family reported him as a missing person after he "missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him" and had his mobile phone switched off.

He was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in the early hours of last Sunday.

Cole Brings Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in the American western drama TV series 1923, a prequel to the hit Paramount series Yellowstone which followed a generation of the Dutton family through Prohibition, drought and the early stages of the Great Depression.