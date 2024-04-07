Next article: MUSIGA to provide musicians at tourist sites to project GH music- Bessa Simons

Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 07 - 2024 , 16:15

Renowned Ghanaian chorale music composer, Akuamoah Osei-Boateng is reported to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) yesterday, April 6.

The well-respected composer is credited with popular choral songs such as 'Gyatabruwaa', 'Yesu ka wo ho' and ‘Yehwe wo'.

His death is a big blow to the choral fraternity with a number of choral groups such as Harmonious Chorale expressing their grief at the huge loss.

Also, Choral Music TV, a channel dedicated to the promotion of choral music announced the passing of Mr Osei-Boateng on Facebook yesterday.

It has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes in his memory on social media since the news of his death was announced.