Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on
Renowned Ghanaian chorale music composer, Akuamoah Osei-Boateng is reported to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) yesterday, April 6.
The well-respected composer is credited with popular choral songs such as 'Gyatabruwaa', 'Yesu ka wo ho' and ‘Yehwe wo'.
His death is a big blow to the choral fraternity with a number of choral groups such as Harmonious Chorale expressing their grief at the huge loss.
Also, Choral Music TV, a channel dedicated to the promotion of choral music announced the passing of Mr Osei-Boateng on Facebook yesterday.
It has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes in his memory on social media since the news of his death was announced.