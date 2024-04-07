Graphic Showbiz Logo

Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on
Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on

Ghanaian chorale legend and composer Osei-Boateng passes on

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News

Renowned Ghanaian chorale music composer, Akuamoah Osei-Boateng is reported to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) yesterday, April 6.

The well-respected composer is credited with popular choral songs such as 'Gyatabruwaa', 'Yesu ka wo ho' and ‘Yehwe wo'.

His death is a big blow to the choral fraternity with a number of choral groups such as Harmonious Chorale expressing their grief at the huge loss.

Also, Choral Music TV, a channel dedicated to the promotion of choral music announced the passing of Mr Osei-Boateng on Facebook yesterday.

It has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes in his memory on social media since the news of his death was announced.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |