Watch video of how Kanye West grabbed reporter’s phone after questions on controlling wife

Jan - 30 - 2024

A video has emerged online capturing the moment controversial rapper, Kanye West grabbed the phone of a female reporter for asking if he is “controlling” his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, amid speculations about her well-being.

Kanye West, with his face covered, was walking to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles when the TMZ reporter asked him, “People wanna know if Bianca has her free will.”

“Some people are saying that you’re controlling,” she added.

Kanye West suddenly reached out, grabbed her recording device before shoving it in his pocket. (Read Britney Spears appears to apologise to Justin Timberlake over book allegations)

The rapper launched into a three-minute rant toward the reporter, asking her, “Are you crazy?”

“You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s**t like that asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy?”

“You got free will, or you work for the devil?” West asked the reporter, demanding she tell him her full name and address.

“You asked me does my wife has free will. Was that a d*mb-a, disrespectful question to come to ask a grown-a superhero?”

The reporter attempted to apologise but Kanye West pressed on, questioning if it was her place to ask invasive questions about celebrities’ private lives.

“Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb ass shit about their wife?” the rapper asked.

“Answer the question. I am supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions.”

The confrontation between the duo ended with West asking the reporter how much she makes and offering to pay her double the amount.

This comes a few days after Kanye West was heavily criticised on social media for sharing revealing photos of Censori on his Instagram account.