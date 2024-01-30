People are stressed, they need entertainment, KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 13:46

Popular media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD believes it’s not out of place for people to be entertained in churches since there’s too much stress and that’s a means for people to stay alive.

Just like many on social media, KOD expressed his opinion on a trending video of Pastor Eastwood Anaba chastising churches for turning the place of God into a hub of entertainment.

In the said video, the renowned founder of Fountain Gate Ministries headquartered in Bolgatanga expressed his frustrations with the excessive emphasis on entertainment at the expense of the core purpose of the church, which is listening to the word of God.

“When you go to these our churches, sometimes I just imagine. If there is no drum, there is no organist, there is no guitarist, and you take away all the music and the entertainment, many of our churches will die. I mean, you remove that, it will be like the oxygen support has been removed, and that is because the entertainment in our churches, sometimes, I think is too much."

Rev Anaba noted that while there is nothing wrong with entertainment, the purpose of the church is not entertainment.

As expected, Rev Anaba’s video has ignited interesting discussions on the said matter and in the comment section of the said post shared on Daily Graphic’s Facebook page yesterday, KOD said people needs the entertainment to stay alive. (Related article: VIDEO: What Rev Eastwood Anaba said about the excessive focus on entertainment in churches)

“People are stressed. They need entertainment. Imagine the stress of being alive in this day without entertainment?” he wrote.

Interestingly, the replies to KOD’s comments were not in support of his assertion. The popular line of thought is that irrespective of the pressures of life, the church is not the place to seek entertainment to cushion your survival.

Sir - Confidence Akaponi wrote: “The church cannot be a place for entertainment. That's why we have places to serve that purpose, the recreational centers, clubs, spots etc”