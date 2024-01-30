(Video): Yul Edochie holds maiden service, shares journey into ministry

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, held his maiden church service on Sunday after the launch of his YouTube channel, True Salvation Ministry.

In the service held virtually, Yul narrated the story of his calling into ministry and how others had told him of his potential for God’s work. He narrated how he was saved from a devastating car accident along Ore road which was the moment he fully accepted his calling.

Speaking further, he stated that the experience led to a point after a voice urged him to dedicate his life to serving God and humanity. He also said the revelation kicked off the start of a “second life” away from his past exploits.

Yul revealed that he opted to start modestly with the resources he has through God’s intervention, although he had planned to kick off with a physical church. (Related article: Actor Yul Edochie answers divine call, launches True Salvation Ministry)

He said partly, “As far back as 2012, 2013, I’ll meet a couple of men of God, pastors and they will always tell me that you are destined to be a minister of God, you can’t run away from it, you are going to be a minister.

“As time went by I started to hear the voice myself like anywhere I am, most of the time when I’m in an enclosed place, just me, I’ll be hearing that voice telling me you are going to work for God.”

Recall that Yul Edochie announced last week on Instagram the launch of his Christian ministry, True Salvation Ministry, where he will deliver sermons on YouTube.