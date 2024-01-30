Nominations for the 25th Ghana Music Awards officially opens

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 10:28

Charterhouse, organisers of the yearly Ghana Music Awards has officially kicked off this year’s awards ceremony by officially opening nominations for 25th Ghana Music Awards.

Artistes, music executives, instrumentalists, composers, and all music industry stakeholders are expected to submit their musical works released from January 1 to December 31, 2023 for nominations.

Works should be submitted via the Ghana Music Awards website www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

The nominations is expected to end on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The Ghana Music Awards, currently known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) for sponsorship reasons, is an annual music awards event established in 1999 to primarily celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of the music industry.

Among artistes who have won the ultimate Artiste of the Year awards are Daddy Lumba (2000), Kojo Antwi (2001), Lord Kenya (2002), Bice Osei Kuffour (2005), Ofori Amponsah (2006), Samini(2007), Sarkodie(2010), Shatta Wale(2014), Stonebwoy (2015), Joe Mettle(2017) and Kuami Eugene(2020).

Ebony was posthumously honoured in 2018 and Diana Hamilton became second gospel artiste to win VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2021.

Black Sherif is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year.