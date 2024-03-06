(VIDEO) Kojo Antwi’s house at Kwashieman burnt

On Sunday evening, Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi suffered a devastating loss when his house in Hong Kong near Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region was razed down by fire.

Even though details of the cause of the fire hasn’t officially been communicated, Citi News reports that the fire started about 5:00pm.

In the said story, it mentioned that a shoemaker living near the studio, Oneday Oneday, clarified that the building was primarily used as a recording studio for musicians and not Kojo Antwi’s residence.

“I wasn’t here when it started, but I got a call saying the place was burning. The Whole residents came out in their numbers to help…By the time I arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames.”

“We immediately called the fire service, and they responded quickly. There were about 3 or 4 firefighters…They fought the fire for over six hours before finally extinguishing it. The fire started around 5 pm Sunday and till midnight Monday,” Oneday Oneday said.

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, firefighters were seen diligently working to extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Watch video below: