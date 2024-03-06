Chef Smith ends cook-a-thon with 820 hours(VIDEO & PICTURES)

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith also known as Chef Smith has ended his longest cooking marathon by an individual at 820 hours today.

With determination to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Chef Smith began his Guinness World Record attempt on February 1, 2024 with a determination to be a record holder.

Even though he previously lamented about the lack of support for his cook-a-thon, last night turned out very well with a star-studded lineup of performers including Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and Asakaa Boys.

There was also a fashion show held by Abby Creation.

Throughout this extraordinary challenge, numerous celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu among a host of others also passed through the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex to support Chef Smith to earn the incredible feat.

Chef Smith aims to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher. (Related article: I’m not here to rival Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon record –Chef Smith)

Officially announcing the end of his cookathon, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Independence Day Everyone!Thank You all for the love. This is for us this is for Ghana 🇬🇭”.

