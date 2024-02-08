I’m not here to rival Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon record –Chef Smith

Bernice Borkor Borketey Showbiz News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 09:15

WHILE he has been criticised for undermining the efforts of a fellow Ghanaian’s, (Chef Faila) attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest-cooking marathon record, international executive chef, Chef Smith, says he has been misjudged.

Chef Smith submitted his application to the Guinness World Record for confirmation to host his cook-a-thon in July last year but it was disqualified at the time. He applied again in September when it was finally approved.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, February 6 at the Amadia Shopping Centre, Spintex, in Accra where he is hosting his cook-a-thon, Chef Smith expressed disappointment at people for judging him without having details of happenings.

“It’s very unfortunate how people like to jump to conclusions and in my case, for instance, I’m not enjoying the public support because Ghanaians think that my cook-a-thon attempt is just to undermine Faila’s record.

“That is far from it, what I’m doing is not to rival Faila or anyone at all. It is an ambition that I started pursuing last year after getting the inspiration from Nigeria’s Hilda Baci who did hers in May. I applied in July but was turned down.

“God being so good, I was given the green light in September last year and it’s just a coincidence that the time I’m ready is coming right after that of another Ghanaian.

“This is not a national but a global competition. The date is arranged by the officials but there is a clash only when the person extends the date during the attempt so it is not my fault that things happened the way they did so I want to use this platform to appeal to Ghanaians to support me on this worthy cause,” he said.

Chef Smith, a product of the College of Tourism and Hospitality Management of National University, Philippines, is embarking on making a 360-hour attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

As of Wednesday morning at 10:00a.m, Chef Smith, who began his project on Thursday, February 1, had done 150 hours. He intends to finish on March 6.

At the moment, Irish chef, Alan Fisher who owns a restaurant in Japan is the official Guinness World Record title holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. He took over from Nigeria’s Hilda Baci who held the title with 93 hours.

Interestingly, several individuals have also made attempts at clinching the title after Alan Fisher.

First was Uganda’s Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D, who did 123 hours and 20 minutes in December 2023. She is yet to be officially verified by Guinness World Records. Same for Ghana’s Chef Faila who also recorded 227 hours and Nigerian-Canadian Beauty Obasuyi who did 447 hours.

Chef Smith told Graphic Showbiz that he wants to set a record that would be difficult to break.

“I originally planned to do 15 days but I have realised that people are coming up to break the record so I extended it to a month to make it difficult for anyone to break it.

“The support has been low but I get encouraged by the few individuals who pass by. I know people are back to work so they don’t have much time but their short presence is much needed to motivate me,” he stated.