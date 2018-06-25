VIDEO: Comedian Agya Koo endorses Ken Agyapong's "Who watches the watchman"

Comic actor Kofi Adu alias Agya Koo has lent his star power to the premiere of "Who watches the watchman", a video which promises to expose alleged underhand dealings of controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas
.
Kumawood star Agya Koo in the promotional video urges Ghanaians not to listen to only one side of the argument between Anas and Agyapong.
He said after watching Anas' #Number12 video it was only right that Ghanaians should also see Mr Agyapong's version for a balanced view of Anas' operations.
The video will also be screened at 7pm, Wednesday, 27th June on Mr Agyapong's Net 2 TV channel.
Watch the "Who watches the watchman" trailer below;
Who watches the watchman
Mr Agyapong says the video his own version of secret recordings of how ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, operates.
Making this known on Oman FM’s political talk programme - Boiling Point - on last Thursday, he reiterated his stance against the modus operandi of the ace investigative journalist and insisted that was why he has been motivated to expose him [Anas].
He promised his video will vindicate his stance on the matter and that it would be a happy moment for patrons at the forecourt of Oman FM when the video is shown.
Mr Agyapong's decision to release the video comes on the back of a very successful screening of an undercover documentary titled #Number12 by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team on corruption in Ghanaian football.
In the #Number12 documentary, former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi was recorded suggesting that Mr Kennedy Agyapong was given control of the Ministry of Transport as a reward for his campaign contributions to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Nyantakyi is also heard telling undercover reporters that the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was the Assin Central MP’s pick.
“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.
According to him, this was based on information from the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo.
“So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister
Kennedy Agyapong’s influence also compelled Kwesi Nyantakyi to list him as one of the people investors need to pay off to dominate Ghana.
“There is a man called Kennedy Agyapong. He is an MP. He is one of the biggest financiers of the NPP. He is very loud. He owns OMAN FM and NET2 TV. He is criticising the government, his own government, yes. He wants to control everything.
“…because of the ways he put into the campaign, nobody can call him to order. They will be begging him when he is insulting them. So Karbo was saying that after the president and the vice president, we should involve him [Kennedy Agyapong],” Nyantakyi told the undercover team.