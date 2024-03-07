Next article: My virgin wife said I wasn’t satisfying her in bed – Davido's aide

‘Thons’ in our flesh

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 18:21

SINCE journalist and event organiser, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ended her Guinness World Record (GWR) singing marathon attempt by an individual dubbed Sing-A -Thon, on December 29 last year, more individuals in Ghana have also embarked on their own endeavours to break and set new records.

Notably among the attempts are Kiss-A-Thon, 3 Cook- A- Thon by Chef Failatu, Chef Smith and Abena Kwartemaa respectively, Speech -A- Thon by Adu Safowaah, Longest Club DJ-ING Marathon by DJ Sam, Longest Marathon Reading Around by Isaac Amoako, Kheba -A-Thon by Atinga Nsobila Joel, Longest Interview by Sarpong Priscilla among others.

In March alone, there are more than 10 individuals attempting to break and set records by an individual and some Ghanaians have raised concerns about the GWR venture becoming just too much.

Recently, actress Salma Mumin told Graphic Showbiz in an interview the ‘thons’ are just becoming one too many and as a result, the venture has even lost the fun and excitement attached to it earlier.

Graphic Showbiz brings you a few of ‘thons’ made up of those ended, disqualified, on-going and yet to start.