Next article: Minister Kojo Oteng: I’m in no competition with anyone

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor dies aged 44

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 20 - 2024 , 13:06

Former Strictly Come Dancing performer, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor, has died at age 44.Windsor was a professional Latin and ballroom dancer who appeared on the BBC show from 2010 to 2015, partnering with celebrities Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden.

Windsor also appeared with Susanna Reid in the 2011 Children In Need special and with This Morning anchor Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special.

He had most recently performed in the theatrical musical Come What May, a Moulin Rouge! tribute.

Windsor's death was revealed on the official Facebook page of Burn The Floor, the dance company he started in 1997.

Their statement read: The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor - who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever 💔”

The post was accompanied by a photo of him dancing with Australian ballroom dancer Jessica Raffa.

His agent, Sisco Entertainment, also posted a statement on social media, praising his “vibrant spirit” and “infectious energy and warmth”.

They wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

“Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.