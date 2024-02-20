Minister Kojo Oteng: I’m in no competition with anyone

Next article: Appietus: It's going to be difficult competing with Nigerians over Afrobeats

Feb - 20 - 2024

For one who has been doing music for over a decade and half and names the likes of Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, Oware Junior as mates he started music with, it is expected that gospel singer, Kojo Oteng will be a popular name on the gospel music scene now. But that is not the case.

Kojo Oteng who has carved some niche within the gospel music circles, is not bothered that his name is not very loud out there since he is still building his craft.

“The gospel scene is not a competition because at the end, we are all doing the work of God. God has used me to bless so many people through my annual concert and I am always grateful for how far He has brought me.

“I have built myself through the many performances in churches and at other functions. I prefer to remain low key and touch lives than to be famous and not make any impact,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently.

Known for songs like Faithful friend, Ayiye Nka Awaurade, Jezu, Jehovah among others, Minister Kojo Oteng is ready with his annual concert Banquet of Worship (BOW) on Sunday, March 10 at the ICGC Calvary Temple on the Spintex Road, at 4 pm.

The event is expected to bring hundreds of believers together and usher the children of God into His presence for a moment of true and total worship.

This year’s BOW is under the theme; ‘The Father’s Blessing’ and other musicians supporting Kojo Oteng are Rev.PJ Markwei, Bryte Music, Ekow Bus-Sam and Joyous Kwame.

According to him, BOW has united souls and hearts through the power of music in the celebration of faith.

“As brothers in Christ come together in an atmosphere of worship, many lives would be impacted. We often have short time in the church and other places to worship God and this is just an extension.

“My team and I decided to have a worship concert that will allow Christians to worship God and BOW has been serving that purpose over the years. We are in our sixth year and we keep growing all the time,” he said.