Madonna falls onstage after mishap during performance(VIDEO)

people.com Showbiz News Feb - 20 - 2024 , 16:25

Madonna doesn’t get hung up on her stage mishaps!On Sunday, the pop icon, 65, took a minor tumble on stage while performing her 1986 hit “Open Your Heart” after one of her dancers lost their footing — and she handled it like a pro.

During the show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the latest stop on her Celebration Tour, Madonna sat in a chair while performing the choreography for the track, which is inspired by its iconic music video.

After singing a few bars, one of the dancers began to drag her — still singing — in the chair, pulling her across the stage in stiletto heels.

The dancer only got about five steps in, however, before they lost their footing, sliding and hitting the floor along with Madonna, who toppled over in the chair.

But the pop star did not miss a beat — and neither did the dancer.

Right after hitting the floor, the “Material Girl” singer resumed the song and rolled effortlessly off of the chair onto the stage while the dancer dragged it away.

After letting out a hearty laugh, Madonna, still smiling, stood up with the help of her cameraman, and resumed the “Open Your Heart” choreography as if nothing had happened. (Read Strictly Come Dancing star Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor dies aged 44)

Fans of the singer shared multiple angles of the stage mishap on social media, sharing their reactions to the moment.

In response to one clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), users wrote, “She's the Queen for a reason,” and “That laugh was everything!”

Since kicking off The Celebration Tour — which was initially postponed after Madonna’s hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection" — the pop star has made several headlines with the career-spanning tour.

In December, she brought Julia Garner — who was slated to portray her in a biopic — out on stage shortly after the project was confirmed to be no longer moving forward with Universal Pictures.

In matching lacy black outfits, the pair playfully judged the “Like a Prayer” singer’s backup dancers’ choreography together. Then, last month, the singer was joined by another star, Kelly Ripa, for this portion of the show at Madison Square Garden.

During the same New York City show, Madonna was also joined on stage by three of her six kids — Mercy, 18, for a solo piece and “Bad Girl,” David, 18, for "Mother and Father,” and Estere, 11, for "Vogue."