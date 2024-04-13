Next article: Junior Pope: ‘I was supposed to be on that boat’, movie producer Adanma Luke breaks silence

Stonebwoy inks deal with Warner Music’s ADA Worldwide

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 13 - 2024 , 15:37

2015 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy has signed a global distribution and label services deal with ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artiste services arm of Warner Music Group.

Advertisement

The partnership with ADA, which is through Stonebwoy’s own Burniton Music Group, also covers Stonebwoy’s upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

"This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network.

“My aim has always been to unite people through the fusion of African music (Afrobeats), Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop. They say creativity flourishes in freedom, so owning my creativity is essential for me to make a meaningful contribution to the global music landscape."

“Stonebwoy is in a league of his own. His genre-blending style has resonated with millions of fans around the globe and he’s helped shine a light on the rich and vibrant sounds coming out of Africa,” said Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide.

He added that Stonebwoy is spreading positivity, love and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage.”

Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, said, “I'm glad on behalf of KVO Talent to have brokered this global partnership between Warner Music’s ADA Worldwide and Stonebwoy’s label Burniton Music Group. The energy and excitement from the team at ADA since our first conversation has been just what is required to unlock the next chapter in Stonebwoy's journey and I am grateful to have him join this family - special thanks to April Pope and Bryan Roberts for making this happen.”

The deal marks a continuation of growth for ADA in the African music space following active partnerships with Africa’s leading digital music distribution company Africori and Nigeria's most influential independent record label Chocolate City, among others.