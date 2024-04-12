Next article: An only son, father of three, prophecy; more info about Junior Pope

Old video of John Dumelo declining canoe ride on film set goes viral after Junior Pope’s death

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 20:35

Actor John Dumelo’s refusal to join a canoe ride for a movie shoot a few years ago is trending on various social media platforms.

This follows the death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope who died along with several others in a canoe accident on Wednesday, April 10.

In the trending video, John Dumelo was seen with fellow actors, Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, the late Bernard Nyarko and Don Little in a boat while filming.

As the canoe began to move, John Dumelo protested leaving the bank after the initial sway of the canoe.

He called out the absence of life jackets and other security measures and refused to move ahead despite encouragement from his colleagues.

John Dumeo's video began circulating again after Nigerian actor Junior Pope died in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital, in Nigeria.

Vanguard Nigeria reported that Junior Pope died during a boat trip. The boat capsised and he, alongside two other yet-to-be-identified actors, drowned.

This raised concerns from many on social media about the safety of actors on set of movies.