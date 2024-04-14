Next article: Jnr Pope: Untold story of the boat mishap that killed 5

Mr Ibu to be buried on June 28

Apr - 14 - 2024

Popular Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu will be buried on June 28, the family has announced in a press statement yesterday.

Mr Ibu, whose real name is John Okafor, will be buried in his hometown Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The family explained that funeral rites will be a five-day affair with other events held days before the burial.

On Tuesday, June 25, a march will be held in his honour in his hometown in Enugu state.

Then, on Wednesday, June 26, a candlelight possession and a live entertainment night dubbed Mr Ibu’s Night would take place.

On June 27, a wake-keeping ceremony will be held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West while the burial and funeral service takes place on June 28.

The five days ceremony will end on Sunday, June 30, with a thanksgiving service in church for family members, friends and well-wishers.

“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter and liveliness.”

“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and in-law on the 28th of June 2024. Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon,” parts of the statement read.

Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, at the age of 62.

He burst onto the scene in 2004 with the movie Mr Ibu and later featured in more than 200 movies inking his name as a comedy actor in the hearts of many movie enthusiasts.

Among the movie he featured in were Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).