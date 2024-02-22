Next article: Efya gears up for first solo concert in UK next month

Previous article: I faced rejection from ladies due to my facial looks – Actor

Kwesi Arthur teams up with Tieme Music for 'This is not the Tape III'

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 14:45

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur has forged an exciting partnership with a Ghanaian-owned music distribution company, Tieme Music, for his latest project, This Is Not The Tape III.

This Is Not The Tape III is the third installment of his tape series which comprises nine songs including Can’t Relate, Jungle Music Pt 1 Ft IDK, Raging Bull Ft Joey B, Hijack, 4Lyfe, Ginger, Ne Fe and Make A Way.

The collaboration grants Tieme Music exclusive rights to distribute the album across all major digital streaming platforms.

For Kwesi Arthur, the timing couldn't be more perfect as he aims to make a comeback into the music scene and similarly expand his influence into new markets.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Grind Day crooner expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, adding that it would open doors for him on the global market.

"I am very happy for this partnership and looking forward to making greater strides in the market. I am very happy it is an indigenous company partnering me to break boundaries," Kwesi Arthur stated.

The CEO of Tieme Music, Frank Osei popularly known as Osei Da Producer on his part echoed Kwesi Arthur's sentiments, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

“The partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company and we couldn't be more honoured to amplify Kwesi Arthur’s incredible talent to audiences worldwide. We're poised to redefine the music landscape and bring unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere,” he remarked.