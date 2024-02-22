Next article: Too late for new Tourism Minister to save struggling creative industry, says Baba Sadiq

Efya gears up for first solo concert in UK next month

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 11:52

For fans of award winning Ghanaian singer, Efya, in the UK who has been craving to see her on stage, the wait is over.

The Best In Me singer is set to grace the United Kingdom with her first solo concert after her return to the music scene.

The concert, hosted by Sleeky Promotions, will come off on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Brickhouse.

Efya announced the good news on Instagram recently. Efya wrote; "a comeback of another great experience in the UK."

With well-known songs like Best In Me, Little Things, Jorley, Forgetting Me, Super Super, Mamee and Ankwadobi as part of her repertoire, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for patrons as Efya, fourtime VGMA Vocalist of the Year in action.

Also, The Brickhouse, with its spacious and vibrant atmosphere, has been described by many as the perfect setting for the evening which will be filled with soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

Efya definitely gave a good glimpse of what she has in store for the music world earlier this month when she gave a “show stopper” performance at the recently held Vitamilk Love Night conert hosted by Kwabena Kwabena and Becca.

Reviews on social media and some industry players including CEO of Image Bureau, George Quaye of Efya’s performance is a certainty that she really is up for more serious business with music this year and the UK show will go a long to show to prove it.