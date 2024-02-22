Next article: Kwesi Arthur teams up with Tieme Music for 'This is not the Tape III'

I faced rejection from ladies due to my facial looks – Actor

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 14:57

Veteran Nollywood actor Stephen Alajemba, also known as Uwaezuoke, has disclosed that, as a child, he faced rejection from women and people in general because of his facial looks.

The actor claimed that his mother had informed him that when he was a newborn, people wouldn’t carry him because he didn’t look good.

In a recent interview, he revealed this to popular YouTuber Yan Kontent Factory.

The comic actor said he was unable to attract a lover until he was 20, adding that he got married to his first love at 23. (Read Sylvester Stallone warns ‘never do your own stunts’ after seven back surgery)

“Any lady who sees my facial look and stature runs away,” Stephen Alajemba said.

“Unfortunately before one accepted me I was already 20 to 22 years old. I married at 23. So the first person tasted it and confirmed it and she did not leave me anymore.

“My mother said my birth was not an easy one… The one that pained her the most was anyone who came to congratulate her because of me, once they saw me, they were shocked and went back. They will tell her they will come back. The next person came and did the same thing and once they saw me they were shocked. They will say later and never come back again. That I did not make money for her.

“The most painful one was that whenever she carried me to church or meeting. That nobody will accept carrying me for her. Nobody will tell her to bring her child so they will carry for her. That I did not earn anything good for her. I told her I was going to make her proud,” he stated.