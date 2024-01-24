It’s time to focus on the female national teams, says Naa Ashorkor

Media personality and co-host of TV3’s New Day, Naa Ashorkor is charging Ghanaians and stakeholders of Ghanaian football to give their full support to the female national teams following the disappointing performance of Black stars in recent years.

In a Twitter(X) post yesterday, a visibly disappointed Naa Ashorkor called for funding to support the female national teams.

She insinuated that the Black Princesses and Black Queens were doing extremely very well at various tournaments but have not been enjoying much support.

She wrote: “It’s time to focus on the female teams. The Black Princesses have qualified for the U20 women’s World Cup. Last year the Black Queens won all their games except one. Give them the funding they need, give them the support.”

Just like Naa Ashorkor, the hopes of many Ghanaians that the Blackstars will advance to the next stage of the AFCON competition was very high when they were leading 2:0 in the closing minutes of the match. (Read also Let’s ban the Black Stars team to fix it, says Lil Win)

However, doomed stared in the faces of many supporters when Ghana surrendered a 2-0 lead for a gut-wrenching 2-2 draw at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Monday night.

The result means the four-time AFCON winners ended the group stage with two points which has historically not been enough for teams to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Apart from Naa Ashorkor, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have expressed their disappointment at the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON.

Notable among them are Samini, Shatta Wale, Nana Aba Anamoah and comedian Lil Win.