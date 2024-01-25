I am not moved by negative comments –Adu Safowaah on Speech- A-Thon

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 09:37

ACTRESS and entrepreneur, Regina Adu Safowaah, has not had it easy ever since she announced that she will host her Guinness Book of Records, Speech- A-Thon from February 7 to 14, 2024 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

The outspoken actress has received not too good comments after her announcement a month ago but says she is not someone who is moved by negative comments.

She told Graphic Showbiz in a chat that she is someone who goes for what she wants and nothing stops her from that.

“When I set out to do something, nothing stops me so those who are not in support of what I want to do should stop wasting their time because that is not going to happen. My Speech- A-Thon is happening on February 7 to 14, 2024 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and nothing is going to stop me from doing that. My team and I have been planning for this for some time now and I know it is going to go well,” she stated.

Despite the negative comments she receives, Adu- Safowaah said there were few individuals who were solidly behind her.

“I have received a couple of calls from my colleague actresses who tell me they are impressed with what I am about to do and they wish me the best of luck. There was Sing- A Thon, Cook A-Thon and now it is the turn of Speech- A-Thon and I need more support from Ghanaians,” she said.

Asked what she will be touching on in her eight-day Speech- A-Thon, Adu Safowaah said she would be promoting Ghana, describing the beauty of Ghana, our food, rich culture, local dialect and encourage the diasporas to come to Ghana often.

Taking Graphic Showbiz through the project, Adu Safowaah said she would be taking five minutes break every one hour and 20 minutes break every four hours.

“I have been rehearsing with my medical team and whoever I need to help me out to break the Speech- A-Thon record. The current Speech- A-Thon record is 90 hours and 2 minutes set in 2018 by Ananta Ram from Nepal and I intend to break that. I will put Ghana on the map and I intend to do a lot of things after getting the fame,” she said.

Asked how entertaining that will be and why she chose to do a Speech- A-Thon in the first place, Adu Safowaah she wanted to put Ghana on the map.

“First of all, I am a talkative and this is just the best way to sell Ghana by talking about what we have as a country. It is not going to be boring. I will make it entertaining. I don’t want to give more details on what will happen during those eight days but allow Ghanaians to enjoy what I do,” she added.