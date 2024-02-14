I only accept good scripts, says actor Fiifi Coleman

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 16:46

Actor Fiifi Coleman says he is very elective with movie roles since he doesn’t want to be part of any substandard production.

“I have turned down a few scripts from some producers because, to me, they were not too good, however, I will gladly snap it up if I am happy with it. I virtually tell you what I want if I am not too cool with what is presented to me and when the adjustments are made, I jump on board. I even come on board to assist with the production to make it better”, Fiifi Coleman, who is currently the Vice-President of the International Theatre Institute in Ghana, told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

Fiifi Coleman, who would love to work with Oscar Provencal and Kofi Adjorlolo, has featured in movies such as The Most Beautiful Hour, Ties That Bind, Adams Apples, The Family Ties, The Storm, Deadly Promise, Drops of Happiness, Wedlock of the Gods, Getting Married and 95.

The actor has had a feel of both worlds of stage plays and silver screens and he credits the former in making one a complete actor because one must put all your potential to work to remain in character.

Between the two, the Piece of Me actor, who has been acting for years, sees performing on stage as more challenging in many ways than flicks because it demands a high level of skill, creativity and adaptability from the actors.

His Fiifi Coleman’s Production has to its credit plays including You Play Me, I Play You, Still A Rose, Women At Work and Dilemma of A Ghost.