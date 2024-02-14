Next article: I only accept good scripts, says actor Fiifi Coleman

Valentine’s Day: Actor Alexx Ekubo breaks silence on relationship status

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 18:18

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has clarified his relationship status amid the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Ekubo stated on his Instagram account that some assume he is single, while others believe he is in a relationship.

He sent Valentine’s Day wishes to everyone and encouraged them to believe in Jesus.

He wrote: “Some believe I’m single, others believe I’m taken. Amid the confusion, I urge you all to believe in Jesus. Happy Valentine’s Day from your favourite Human Being.”

Recall that Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu parted ways in 2021.

Confirming their breakup, Fancy Acholonu took to her Instagram page to plead for privacy.

According to Fancy, she broke up with him because they both needed to find happiness and live in their truth.