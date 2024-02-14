Mavis Asante announces her return to music with Victory

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 14:38

Ghanaian gospel musician, Mavis Asante, is set to make a return to the music scene after an almost eight-year break, with the release of her new single titled Victory.

According to the singer who is now a Reverend Minister, her break from the commercial music scene was a deliberate move to focus on other endeavours, but now she is ready to make a comeback.

Mavis Asante, known for songs like Obaatan, Aseda Nwom and Mame Nya Nkwa, expressed excitement about her return with a message of hope and encouragement.

The release of Victory will be accompanied by a music video that is expected to set the tone for Mavis Asante's return to the music industry and she is optimistic about the impact her music will have, especially in a world where many are grappling with uncertainties.

Sharing her thoughts on the purpose behind the new single, she said: “I have been away from doing commercial music for almost eight years now. Although I have been playing gigs and performing at events, October will be eight years since I last released any song, and I am hoping this song will speak to people, especially in these difficult times when everyone wants to give up.

“Victory is more than just a song for me; it's a declaration of triumph over life's adversities through faith in God and I am hopeful the song will serve as a source of encouragement to those going through tough times,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Mavis Asante called on her fans and music enthusiasts for support saying, “I can only ask for prayers at this point. I want you all to keep me in your prayers because I can do all the work, but without your support and that embrace, I may not survive in the industry.”