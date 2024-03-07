Bakatue 2024 launched

Joana Kumi Showbiz News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 16:05

The Edina Traditional Council has launched the 2024 Edina Bakatue festival. The theme for this year's Edina Bakatue festival is "Patronizing made in Ghana goods and services to enhance economic development: The role of the people of Anomansa"

Fifty youth individuals from Elmina are set to undergo entrepreneurship training in preparation for the 2024 Edina Bakatue Festival Expo.

The Omanhen of Edina, Nana Kwodwo Condua VI, at the ceremony to luanch activities for the festival called for constructive feedback from the community to ensure the success of the festival.

He emphasised the need for collective input and discouraged negative criticisms, reaffirming the inclusive nature of the Edina community.

Nana stated that while criticisms were good some were destructive saying it was time people stopped using the media for destructive criticism.

He said that the Edina community is for everyone and to accelerate development constructive opinions were necessary.

Appreciation

Nana expressed appreciation to everyone who dedicated their time and effort to attend and support the launching ceremony and emphasized the importance of community participation and collaboration in making the Edina Bakatue Festival a resounding success.

Nana Conduah acknowledged the collective efforts of individuals, organizations, and stakeholders whose contributions had over the years played a pivotal role in enhancing the cultural heritage and significance of the festival.

He encouraged continued engagement and active involvement from all members of the community to ensure the prosperity of the community and the success of this year's Bakatue Festival.

Bakatue Expo

The Deputy Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Samuel Kofi Dentu, pledged the authority would train 50 youth from Elmina in entrepreneurship as part of the upcoming 2024 Edina Bakatue festival's exhibition.

He highlighted the increasing importance of entrepreneurship, especially among the youth in the KEEA Municipality.

He indicated that the positive impact last year's expo had on entrepreneurs in the area had necessitated this year's expo.

He reiterated the importance of creating job opportunities through entrepreneurship, emphasizing that it aligns with the government's goal of reducing unemployment.

MCE

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Solomon Appiah, urged the Omanhen of Edina to mobilize funds to support children who aspire to pursue education but lacked financial support.

Education and development

He stressed the crucial role education played in national development and called on the private sector to support educational initiatives beyond the free senior high school program.

“Education is the key to every nation's development. Without education KEEA Municipality and or Ghana at large is nothing," adding it was essential that various stakeholders in the KEEA municipality worked to promote quality education in the municipality.

Mr Appiah also urged parents to prioritize investing in their children's education rather than dresses.

“Parents who have neglected their children too should be responsible since abd take care of the children they bring into the world.

Pursue peace

Mr Appiah cautioned his fellow politicians against actions that could hinder the municipality's development, emphasizing the essence of unity as symbolized by the Bakatue festival.

He expressed concern over political divisions that may undermine community development efforts.

“Politics must be devoid of anything that would destroy the development of the municipality since development has no political colours," he stated

2024 Bakatue activities

The 2024 Edina Bakatue Festival is scheduled to take place in the first week of July.

This year's festivities promise a diverse array of activities aimed at celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the community.

Among the highlights of activities are "Repping Your Bicycle" competition, cooking competition and Edina Marathon, Miss Bakatue pageant.

The festival is poised to offer something for everyone, fostering a sense of community spirit and celebration that embodies the essence of the Edina Bakatue tradition.

History of Elmina

Elmina is a fishing port on the south coast of Ghana. It’s known for its beaches and for its role in the former transatlantic slave trade. Its name comes from the Portuguese word for “Mine”. The gold found in these mines are also the origin of the name “Gold Coast”, which was the name of what is now Ghana.

The traditional name of Elmina is ’Anomansa’, meaning “inexhaustible supply of water.” It refers to the tributary of the Kakum and Suruwi rivers, upon which according to local historical tradition the founder of the town, Kwaa Amankwa, stumbled during a hunting expedition.

The availability made him establish a hamlet for rest, which was the start of the town of Elmina.