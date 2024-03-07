Lipstick Queens band in concert tomorrow

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day which falls tomorrow, Lipstick Queens Band will host a concert at the Blackberry Lounge, near the Bling Body Gym off the Spintex Road.

The Lipstick Queens have been on an upward swing since its formation about a decade ago. Highly regarded for offering different styles of music such as Highlife, Funk, Reggae, Afrobeat, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Latin, music lovers have enjoyed the band’s versatility at high-profile corporate and private events and some of the nation’s major live music venues.

So come Friday, patrons should expect nothing short of a great performance from the all-female band.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Sita Korley, the keyboard player for the group said March is generally regarded as Ghana Month, hence their repertoire at the gig would be strictly Ghanaian. She urged everyone coming to the show to wear something with a touch of Ghana.

“We will include material from the King of Highlife, ET Mensah’s era and incorporate some of the different phases Highlife has been through over the years. We’ll also play a couple of songs from our upcoming album so those who want to hear them live for the first time should not miss the show,” she said.

The band comprises Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli (percussion, flute), Ruby Nunoo and Abigail Tetteh (lead vocals), Sita Korley (keyboards), Abena Pomaa (guitar), Winifred Thompson (bass) and Abigail Aniapam (drums).

Being one of the best-loved outfits on Ghana’s music scene at the moment, the ladies believe it is time to also show some love to the public.

Prior to the event in the evening, they would be at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra from about 10.00 am on the day with some food, water and soft drinks to share and mingle with the public.