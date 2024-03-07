Write meaningful songs – Kojo Kinn tells musicians

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 17:12

Ghanaian musician and entertainment analyst Kingsley Ofori Appiah, popularly known as Kojo Kinn, has urged fellow musicians to focus on crafting songs that allow listeners to easily grasp their intended message.

Speaking on Graphic Showbiz’s X Dialogue Series, the musician emphasised the importance of meaningful lyrics that resonate with audiences.

He said there was the common trend of listeners being left to decipher meanings that may not align with the artiste's intentions.

“When we are writing songs, let us make sure there is clarity. Our listeners shouldn’t be struggling to make meaning out of it. It should easily come out for them.”

He encouraged musicians to diversify their songwriting approach by creating music that caters to a range of emotions and urged musicians to open up their catalogues and compose songs that accommodate various moods and experiences, ensuring a more well-rounded listening experience for their audience.

“Open your catalogue and write songs that can fit into every emotion so that we won’t be one-sided. People consume songs differently "When people want to inspire or motivate themselves, they know what kind of song to play. Give them options to explore. If I am sipping some wine and want to party, you don’t expect me to listen to a funeral."