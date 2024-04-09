Next article: Video: Moment Rema walks off stage at Dreamville Festival over sound issues

American rapper Ja Rule is coming to Ghana

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 15:54

Award winning American rapper Ja Rule has announced his upcoming visit to Ghana this week for the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School, Ghana.

Taking to his social media platforms, the rapper disclosed his intention to follow through on his previous commitment to build a school project in the country.

Sharing a flyer of the project, Ja Rule revealed his collaboration with the US non-profit organization, Pencils of Promise, renowned for its efforts in constructing schools and enhancing educational opportunities worldwide.

Ja Rule and Pencils of Promise will be working together to construct a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School, in the Eastern region.

The groundbreaking ceremony will officially commence the project.

This follows Ja Rule's announcement of expanding his philanthropic activities to Ghana, in January 2024 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in January this year.

Born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, Ja Rule became known as a leading figure in 2000s hip hop for his blending of gangsta rap with commercially-oriented pop sensibilities. He signed with Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings to release his debut studio album Venni Vetti Vecci in 1999 which spawned his first single "Holla Holla".

Ja Rule peaked the Billboard Hot 100 thrice in 2001 with his single "Always on Time" featuring Ashanti and his guest appearances on Jennifer Lopez's "I'm Real (Murder Remix)" and "Ain't It Funny".

His encompassing singles, "Put It on Me" featuring Lil' Mo and Vita; "Mesmerize" featuring Ashanti; "Livin' It Up" featuring Case and "Wonderful" featuring R. Kelly and Ashanti have peaked within the top ten of the chart and spawned from commercially successful album releases.

See post below: