(PICTURES) American rapper Ja Rule and wife arrive in Ghana

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 13:04

Award winning American rapper Ja Rule is in Ghana for the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School, in the Eastern region.

The Legendary rapper arrived in Ghana yesterday with his wife and team and he’s expected to grace the ceremony for the official commencement of the construction of the school block as he announced in January this year today.

Ja Rule revealed that upcoming project is collaboration with the US non-profit organization, Pencils of Promise, renowned for its efforts in constructing schools and enhancing educational opportunities worldwide.

Already, the rapper whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr has visited some significant tourist sites in Ghana including the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum Park to pay homage to his black ancestry.

Pictures of him on social media shows that he has been to the office of the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman and also met some Ghanaian creatives.

Ja Rule’s construction of a school block falls is a similar venture by American comedian Michael Blackson, who made headlines last year with the inauguration of the “Michael Blackson Academy” in Agona Nsaba, in the Central Region last year.

